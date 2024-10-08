Ganjam: A girl set herself on fire along the road near the Kukudakhandi block office in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Monday night and died this morning while undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the girl set herself on fire by pouring kerosene following a family dispute. While she was burning on the flame on the roadside near Kukudakhandi block, present in the area rescued the woman and admitted her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, she sustained serious burn injuries in the process and passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Berhampur Sadar police have detained the girl’s father in this connection and his questioning is currently underway.

