Girl Run Over By Speeding Car While Feeding Stray Dogs In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A 25-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding car while feeding a stray dog near her house.

The shocking video was posted by DCW chief Swati Maliwal on her Twitter account.

In the video, the woman can be seen feeding a stray dog by the side of a road. After some time a car came speeding her way and hit her. As soon as the car hits her, the woman can be seen lying on the road while the driver fled away from the scene.

<>

चंडीगढ़ में एक डॉग लवर बेज़ुबान पशुओं को खाना खिला रही थी तभी Wrong Side से आ रही एक तेज़ रफ़्तार गाड़ी ने उसे टक्कर मारी। लड़की का इलाज चल रहा है। बच्ची नेक काम कर रही थी, भगवान से उसके लिए प्रार्थना करती हूँ। क्या वो गाड़ी वाला नशे में था ? @DgpChdPolice सख़्त कार्यवाही कीजिए pic.twitter.com/KWQASY9FqZ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 16, 2023

</>

According to a report, the woman was identified as Tejaswita. She completed her graduation in Architecture and is preparing for civil service entrance exams.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the victim along with her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs near their house.