Girl Proposes Partner During RCB vs CSK Match

Pune: There was plenty of action off the field and in the stands during clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (May 5).

During the 11th over of the CSK chase, a girl in the stands got down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend with a ring, who happened to be a RCB fan.

The guy didn’t waste any time in accepting the proposal and immediately wore the ring. The video of the girl’s proposal soon went viral on social media. CSK opener Devon Conway celebrated the proposal with a six in that same over off RCB leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.