Girl Misbehaved In Bhubaneswar Bar: 10 Staff Of 2 Bars Held For Brawl

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested 10 youths involved in a brawl inside a bar at Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chikun Patra (22), a security guard of Middleton Club, and Samir Kumar Das (26), S.K.Nazrul (26), Bhagirathi Barik (24), Bibhuti Bhusan Jena (27), Bibek Mallick (19), Rakesh Mallick (20), Sanjay Nayak (35), Tulu Pradhan (30), all staff of Middleton Club and Rakesh Behera (30), a staff of Club Venom. A bamboo stick and a cricket stump have been seized from them.

According to police, a woman had lodged a written complaint with Chandrasekharpur Police Station alleging that on the night of 11th June, she and her friends were at Club Venom when two staff, Raj and Sanjay, misbehaved with her following which she complained to the authorities of the bar but in vain. She then called one of her friends, Nitesh Barik for help.

Soon, Nitesh and some of his friends reached the spot and saw accused Sanjay entering Middleton Club. Assuming that the incident was happening in Middleton Club, they entered the bar and thrashed the security guard and another staff.

In order to take revenge, accused, Samir, immediately called some of his co-workers to the scene. When accused Raj and Sanjay arrived at the pub with others, Nitesh’s friends fled the spot.

As Nitesh was left alone, the accused persons attacked him with a bamboo stick and cricket stump injuring him critically.

On the basis of the complaint, Chandrasekharpur Police registered a case (281/2023) under Sections 341/323/294/506/307/ 354 & 34 of the IPC. After investigation, the police today arrested 10 youths involved in the brawl and forwarded them to the court.