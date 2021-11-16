Girl Injured After SUV Dashes Into House In Bolangir

Bolangir: A girl was critically injured after a speeding SUV dashed into their house at Kamakhinagarpada in Bolangir district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the girl was studying at her house when suddenly an SUV rammed into the wall of their house. Following the wall of the house was partially demolished leaving the girl critically injured.

The injured was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

On getting information, police reached the spot and detained two including the driver and the person who was learning the driving.