Girl ‘Gang Raped’ In Front Of Male Friend In Odisha; 3 Held

Baisinga: Police have apprehended three youths on charges of gang-raping a young girl inside a forest at Kalama Panchayat under Baisinga police station limits in Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the shameful incident took place on Friday evening in the forest near the paint factory on National Highway 16.

The victim has lodged a complaint alleging that she was travelling with her male friend when four youths intercepted them. They beat her male friend black and blue.

Later, they dragged her inside the forest and allegedly outraged her modesty in front of the male friend.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case (302/21) and managed to nab three accused persons from Bankatira village on Friday night.

The arrested accused were forwarded to the court this evening. The case is being investigated by Baisinga IIC.