Girl Found Hanging From Tree In Bhadrak, Murder Suspected

Bhadrak: The body of a girl was found hanging from a tree near Bhatli Chhak under Town police limits in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from the tree and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the girl might have been murdered by some miscreants.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, officials said.