Girl Flees With Rs 1.40 Lakh iPhone From City Mobile Shop; Detained

Bhubaneswar: A young girl was detained by police on Tuesday for allegedly fleeing with an iPhone from a mobile shop in Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneswar. The identity of the accused girl is yet to be disclosed.

According to sources, the incident took place on Monday morning when the girl came to the mobile shop and choose an iPhone worth Rs 1. 40 Lakh.

When the shop owner asked for payment, the girl cited problems with her ATM card and requested a shop boy to her house to make the payment. However, she fled midway near Sahid Nagar petrol pump, sources said.

Following this, the shop owner lodged a complaint with Sahid Nagar police station against the girl. After checking the CCTV footage, police have detained the girl and started interrogating her. Further investigations are underway, sources added.