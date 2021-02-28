Girl consumes poison after being ditched by lover

Khurda: A love story turned complicated and later was dragged into the police station after a girl alleged that she was ditched by her lover.

Besides, the girl also attempted to end her life by consuming poison after her boyfriend agreed to marry someone else.

The incident has been reported from Somana sasana village under Balipatna police limits in Khurda district.

According to available reports, the girl established a romantic relationship with one Gopal Behera of the same. Following physical intimacy, the girl was impregnated and was bound to terminate the pregnancy.

Following the abortion, the girl knocked on the doors of the police and filed a complaint against her boyfriend.

Acting on the FIR, Gopal was arrested.

However, after returning from jail, Gopal attempted to reconcile his relationship with the girl during which he allegedly molested her.

Resisting the attempts, the victim also thrashed the youth black and blue.

Infuriated by the situation, both the girl and Gopal went to the cops to register cases against each other.

While the girl stated that she thrashed Gopal, the youth’s parents said that their son was picked up by some miscreants and was later thrown near the river bank after being beaten.

Situations turned bizarre after the youth started visiting the girl after recovering from the injuries. However, the youth again ghosted the girl after a time period of one month.

The girl later came to know that Gopal has planned to marry someone else.

With no other options left, the victim registered a complaint with Balipatna police. Upon not getting satisfactory results, the girl consumed poison and was taken to hospital by the police staffers present at the spot.