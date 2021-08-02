Girl Child Sustains Burn Injuries; Family Seeks Sorcerer’s Help

Subarnapur: In yet another incident of regressive practices still being followed, the parents of a minor girl sought the help of a sorcerer instead of medical assistance after she sustained burn injuries.

The incident has been reported from a village under Binika police limits in Subarnapur district.

According to sources, hot tea accidentally spilled over the girl following which the child sustained bun injuries.

However, instead of taking her to a hospital, the family members of a victim approached a local sorcerer who then began the mysterious treatment process while chanting mantras.

It may be mentioned here that superstitious practices are widely prevalent in tribal belts of the state. Instead of visiting hospitals, the tribal people mainly depend on local quacks or back magicians for treatment of various health diseases.