Girl Abducted In Bhadrak; Police Recovers Kidnapping Footage

Bhadrak: More than a week has passed since a girl, identified as Madhusmita Panda, daughter of Gourahari Panda of Ugratara village in Bhadrak district, was allegedly kidnapped while she was returning home from tuition.

With an intense search operation underway, and still no sign of the missing girl, police officials are scrambling to trace her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Chandbali Police has recovered CCTV footage where a youth was seen pushing the girl inside a car and speeding away.

According to reports, the girl was on her way home after attending her tuition. When she was waiting for a passenger vehicle at the Mahulia chowk under Chandbali Police limits in the district, a car stops in front of her, and an unidentified person alighted. He then forcibly put the girl inside the car and drove away.

As the girl did not return home on time, her parents inquired her tuition teacher who intimated that she went home in a Tata Magic vehicle. However, as the girl could not be found, her parents lodged a complaint with police on August 19.

The kidnapping incident had been captured in a CCTV installed in a nearby Cement warehouse where it can be clearly seen that the miscreant is pushing the girl to sit in the car. Acting on the complaint of the girl’s mother, police had initiated a manhunt to nab the accused persons.