Ganjam: The Special Judge of Vigilance, Berhampur convicted the former Staff of Girisola Interstate check gate under RTO in Ganjam district and his spouse and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years.

The convicts have been identified as Satyanarayan Satapathy and his wife Jhunalata Satapathy.

Satyanarayan and Jhunalata were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

Both were convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and a fine of Rs 20,000 each.