Girish Murmu Reappointed Chairman Of UN Panel Of External Auditors

Bhubaneswar: Retired Odia IAS officer and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Panel of External Auditors of the United Nations for the year 2021.

The CAG of India was initially elected as Chairman of the Panel for 2020.

Presently, the panel consists of 13 countries — India, Germany, Chile, China, United Kingdom, France, Philippines, Switzerland, Italy, Ghana, Indonesia, Canada and Russia.

The 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre was elected as chairman of the panel for 2020. He was also a member of the UN Board of Auditors for two terms from 1993 to 1999 and from 2014 to 2020.

At present, he is the external auditor of the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva (2020-2023) and Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO), Rome (2020 – 2025) and Inter-Parliamentary Union (2020-2022) among others.

A native of Mayurbhanj district, Murmu had opted for voluntary retirement in 2019.

The UN General Assembly had in 1959 established the Panel of External Auditors, comprising the individual external auditors of the United Nations system, who are also heads of supreme audit institutions– Comptroller and Auditors General of their respective countries.

The CAG of India has been the external auditor of various international organizations, said the statement.