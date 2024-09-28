Paris: Supermodel Gigi Hadid made headlines at the Vetements Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, not just for her striking outfit but also for a minor mishap on the runway. Hadid, who was dressed in a daring mini dress made entirely of DHL packing tape, stumbled as her heel got caught in the carpet.

The incident occurred as Hadid confidently strutted down the runway in yellow pumps that matched her unique dress. Despite the stumble, she quickly regained her composure and continued her walk, earning applause from the audience for her professionalism.

The Vetements show was a star-studded event, featuring other notable models like Anok Yai and celebrity stylist Law Roach. Anok Yai turned heads as a “runaway bride,” while Law Roach made his runway debut in an oversized trench coat.