Gigi Hadid Sparks Dating Rumours With Leonardo DiCaprio

New York: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have parted ways after four years of dating each other. Soon after, rumours started doing the rounds that something’s brewing between the Titanic star and Gigi Hadid.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s rumoured affair is the talk of Hollywood these days. The ‘Titanic’ star and the supermodel were spotted getting cozy at a party in New York City.

OMFG LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND GIGI HADID!!! pic.twitter.com/RuTVK8z7is — ʟᴏɪᴅᴀ (@LDCOSTIGAN) September 14, 2022

Following the leaking of their first public sighting, a source close to the couple told Page Six that while they are dating, they are “taking it slow.”

Upon noticing that Leo is reportedly “pursuing” Gigi, social media users believed that the two will not date as Leo allegedly tends to date young women under 25. “Doubt it. 27 and a single mom,” one person noted, with another adding, “It will be a quickie, she is too old for him.” A third quipped, “Aww, how sweet: Leo’s first single mother.”

For the unversed, fans have noticed how Leonardo DiCaprio’s previous girlfriends, including Camila, have all been under or of the age of 25. After that the actor has always broken up with them.