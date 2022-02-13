Vi Personalised Number
Gift your loved one Vi Personalised Number and Curated Photobook to make your Valentine’s Day Memorable

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: This Valentine’s Day, what could be a better way to express your love with photo albums that take you down the memory lane and a customised sim card as a gift! Vi, leading telecom brand, is here to make your Valentine’s Day truly memorable with a special offer in association with Zoomin.

Gift your loved one a customised mobile number – be it birthday, anniversary date or any other special series with a Vi postpaid SIM and avail a customised photobook from Zoomin worth Rs 299 for free.

Vi’s partnership with Zoomin allows you to select your best pictures and take your partner down a memory lane with a specially designed 20 page photobook. The offer is valid from 9th – 14th February, 2022. So hurry before its gone!

To avail this, visit: https://www.myvi.in/new-connection/buy-postpaid-sim-connection-online?utm_source=Valentine

  • Select Vi postpaid sim  – individual or family plan
  • Select VIP mobile number and place the order (SIM delivery with zero delivery cost)
  • Get the coupon code for your Zoomin photobook
  • Visit Zoomin website/App
  • Select your 20 Page 5.5″ customizable Photobook worth Rs. 299
  • Add your favorite pictures and preview your photobook
  • Apply the given coupon and get your valentine gift delivered (delivery charge/taxes for photobook applicable)
