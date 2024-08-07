GIFT City, NFSU Sign MoU to Fortify Financial & Cyber Security Skills

Gandhinagar: Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) have entered into a collaboration to enhance expertise in international arbitration, fraud investigation, data security, cyber security, and anti-money laundering.

The strategic alliance aims to stimulate interest and innovation in education, training, and research across these critical fields.

Under the leadership of Mr Tapan Ray, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, and NFSU’s Vice Chancellor, Padma Shri Dr JM Vyas, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two premier institutions at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

On the occasion, Mr. Ray said, “This partnership reflects our shared vision of promoting learning and creating a progressive environment for finance and technology, thereby elevating the GIFT City ecosystem. The establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Corporate Forensics, focusing on cyber forensics, fintech, forensic accounting, and international arbitration, will significantly strengthen expertise within GIFT City. Our joint efforts will ensure that entities in GIFT City have access to top-tier talent and executive knowledge, driving innovation and excellence.”

Prof. SO Junare, Campus Director, NFSU-Gandhinagar, noted that the MoU will spearhead several key initiatives, including the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Corporate Forensics. This centre will focus on international arbitration, cyber security, cyber forensics, fintech, and financial forensics.

“Tailored training programmes and skill development initiatives will be designed for entities in GIFT City. The partnership will also promote the exchange of faculty and officers and the organisation of symposia, conferences, workshops, short courses, and research meetings. Joint research, consultancy, and continuing education programs will be conducted, along with the sharing of information on teaching, student development, and research advancements,” he said.