GI Tag Mooted for more Odisha Handicrafts      

Bhubneswar: Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act, 1999 provides for registration & better protection of Geographical Indications relating to goods.

The government in HT&H Department is taking proactive steps for GI Registration of products under Handicrafts Sector not only to protect the uniqueness of handicraft products & unauthorised use but also to protect the interest of artisans & consumers. This will also ensure brand promotion of the products in the international market. GI tags help in increasing awareness about the product and also aid the manufacturer of the product.

Earlier, GI Registration in respect of Konark stone carving, Pipili Applique work & Odisha Pattachitra have been obtained.

Further, GI Applications have already been filed before the Registrar of Geographical Indication on Silver Filigree (Chandi Tarakasi) of Cuttack and Odisha Golden Grass, which are pending with the Registry for award of GI.

Another GI application for Odisha Brass & Bell Metal has been filed on 5th September, 2022 with the Registrar of Geographical Indication, Chennai by Utkalika under Directorate of Handicrafts of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, Govt. of Odisha. This is the third GI for the handicrafts sector of Odisha in the last one year.

The Odisha Brass & Bell Metal GI application has been filed with documents covering different types of production processes and products developed across the state using brass and scrap material as the main raw material. Multiple clusters across 28 districts in the state have been covered under the application.

Steps are also being taken for filing the next application for GI tagging of Bellaguntha Flexible Brass Fish, Terracotta Roof Tiles of Barpalli, Bargarh, Paper Machie Masks, Puri, Straw Craft, Jiral, Dhenkanal, Lacquer Toys, Balasore, Odisha Dhokra Casting, Nilagiri Stone Carving & Utensils, Bolangir Paddy Craft, Subarnapur Terracotta Craft, Gajapati Horn Craft, Nabarangpur Lacquered Box, Talapatra Pothi Chitra of Puri (Palm leaf Engraving craft).