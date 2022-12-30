Ghulam Nabi Azad Refutes Media Reports Of Returning To Congress

New Delhi: Senior politician and chief of the newly-formed Democratic Progressive Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said there was no move to return to Congress with which he had snapped his 52-year-old association earlier this year.

Talking to PTI, the veteran politician who has been former Union minister and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said reports suggesting his return to the grand old party are planted by some vested leaders in the Congress and there was no truth in them.

“I have never spoken to any Congress leader and neither has anyone called me. So I wonder why these kinds of stories are planted in the media,” Azad said.