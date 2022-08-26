Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress; Resigns From All Posts

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all positions including primary membership of the party.

On Wednesday, Jaiveer Shergill resigned as party’s National Spokesperson. His resignation comes days after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party’s steering committee for Himachal Pradesh and another tall leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaiveer Shergill Quits Congress:According to Congress sources, Azad has refused to assume the post of Campaign Committee chairman of Jammu and Kashmir due to health reasons.