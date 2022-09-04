Ghulam Nabi Azad Launches His New Party In Jammu

Srinagar: Weeks after parting away from Congress, Jammu and Kashmir minister Ghulam Nabi Azad embarked on a new political journey with a rally in Jammu.

Addressing his supporters at the Sainik Ground in Jammu, Azad said he stands with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said his party would fight for full statehood, land rights, job opportunities, and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

Azad earlier had said that he would launch a new party soon and the first unit will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.

Azad has been Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.

With Azad, several leaders have resigned from the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand are among 64 leaders who have resigned from the Congress.

Over 36 Congress leaders including leaders of the National Students’ Union of India, the youth wing of the Congress party, from various universities in Jammu have submitted their resignations in solidarity with Azad.