Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Released!

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife is all set to hit Indian theaters on November 19. The makers of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife dropped its trailer on Tuesday, October 19.

The film stars include Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim.

Check out the trailer here:

Sharing the new poster of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sony Pictures wrote, “Proton Pack optional, big screen required. See #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters November 19 (sic).”

Talking about the film, in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a single mom, played by Carrie Coon arrives in a small town with her two kids, played by Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. The family soon begins to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Paul Rudd is the kids’ teacher who takes an interest in their family’s past.

The movie is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters filmmaker Ivan Reitman, the new Ghostbusters sequel was earlier slated to release in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s will now hit the theatres on November 19.