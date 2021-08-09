Ghatagaon Tarini Temple To Reopen For Public From Tomorrow

Keonjhar: After being closed for over two months due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maa Tarini Temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district would reopen on Tuesday.

Devotees would be allowed to enter the temple premises and they would undergo sanitization. Wearing of mask and social distancing has been made mandatory inside the temple. Those visiting shrine would not be allowed to carry offerings into its premises.

After careful observation of the present situation, the following Standard Operating Procedures are laid out to be strictly followed in all above religious places:

1. All religious places like temples churches, mosques, gurudwaras, etc. in the Keonjhar district are allowed to remain open for the public from 10.08,2021 only for Darshan purposes and not for performing rituals.

2. Barricading passage is mandatory for the devotees entering the religious places in such a manner that there will be one entry point and one exit point so that social distancing shall be maintained in a proper way.

3. Wearing of face cover is compulsory for all inside religious places.

4. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet inside the religious premises.

5. Provision for hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

6. Frequent sanitization of an entire religious place, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact e.g. door handle, etc. will be ensured, including between shifts.

7. Spitting inside religious places shall be punishable with a fine, as may be prescribed in accordance with its laws, rules, or regulations by the State. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc. inside religious places is strictly prohibited.

8. Social distancing shall be followed by all persons inside the above religious places,

9. Trustees/Board members of the above religious places will ensure physical distancing and use of face cover/mask by employees and public will ensure minimum six feet distance among devotees and shall not allow more than 5 persons inside the premises at a time. The onus of compliance to the guidelines lies with the Trustees/Board members, who shall be liable for any violation which may lead to penal action including closure/sealing of the premises.

10. Sevayats and employees of the Trustees/Board members at the religious places having flu-like symptoms shall be advised to stay at home.

11. Provision for hand washing/sanitizers for the Sevayats and “Darshanarthis” shall be ensured by the Trustees/Board members of the above religious places.

12, However, in view of ensuing Monday l.e 16,08.2021 for the holy month of “Sravan” the Shiva Temples across the district is closed for the public, the rituals of the temple will be continued as usual.