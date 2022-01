Ghatagaon Tarini Temple In Keonjhar To Remain Closed On This Day

Keonjhar: The abode of Goddess Tarini at Ghatagaon will remain closed on January 14 to avoid gatherings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The decision was taken in order to curb the anticipated rush of devotees to the sacred shrine. However, daily rituals at the shrine will continue as usual.

However, the devotees can enter the temple on other days by strictly complying with the Covid-19 protocols issued by the State government.