Ghasipura MLA Badri Patra Falls Ill, Airlifted to Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar: Former Minister & BJD’s Ghasipura MLA Badri Narayan Patra has been airlifted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday due to heart-related ailments.

Patra was in his official quarters this morning when he complained of chest pain and breathlessness. Soon he was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to the latest reports, Patra has been airlifted to Hyderabad in an air ambulance for advanced treatment.

Patra has blockages in his heart and is suffering from an internal haemorrhage. The legislator will be admitted to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad at around 8 pm sources said.

The 78-year-old BJD leader has been representing the Ghasipura Assembly constituency in Keonjhar district since 2009.