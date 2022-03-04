Gharial Spotted In Mahanadi River In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A large number of commuters halted on the Mahanadi bridge near Hanspal here as a 12-feet-long gharial was spotted near the Puri canal on Friday.

The gharial is believed to have been washed away from the Mahanadi River through the Mundali barrage. Officials of the Forest department have started efforts to rescue the animal.

A few days ago, a 12-feet-long crocodile was spotted in the Puri canal in the Telengapentha area in the Cuttack Nuagarh area.

A critically endangered species of the crocodile family, Gharials area protected species and listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Odisha is probably the only state in the country to have all three species of crocodilian family, the freshwater gharials, muggers and saltwater crocodiles.