Gharial nesting witnessed after 45 years in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: For the first time after nearly 45 years, Odisha witnessed al nesting of gharials, a critically endangered species.

The sight of an adult Gharial, a common crocodile species, surrounded by 28 hatchlings at the Satkosia gorge in the Mahanadi river, the southernmost limit of the gharials’ home range in India turned out to be “good news” for Odisha’s Forest Department officials.

All the original gharials introduced over the years in Odisha are dead now. Having waited more than 40 years for their numbers to grow naturally and for them to lay eggs, Odisha introduced 13 more gharials over the past three years in the Mahanadi. Only eight survived. While the Forest Department is still tracking two of them via their radio collars, the other six have moved out of its radar.

With the introduction of gharials in 1975, Odisha had become the only state to have all the three species of the reptile —freshwater gharials, muggers and saltwater crocodiles.

Gharial eggs need incubation for 70 days, and the hatchlings stay with their mothers for several weeks or even months.

A team of four persons patrols the main river area in two country boats. With the onset of monsoon, this is crucial since hatchlings can stray into breakaway nullahs or be swept away from their mother in rising waters.

Gharials come to the shallow areas to lay eggs. Most of the gharials introduced in Odisha earlier were first kept in the Nandankanan zoo before being released into the river.

Gharials were granted full protection in the 1970s and later listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.