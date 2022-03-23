Ghana Road Mishap Claims 14 Lives

Accra: As many as 14 people were killed in a road crash along the Cape Coast-Takoradi coastal highway in southern Ghana on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident involved a van and a truck at Asempasa, a community along the highway and 14 charred bodies were retrieved from the accident spot.

A fire ensued after the collision but was put out by the fire personnel. Meanwhile, details about the accident have not been established, but investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash, reports added.