GetWellSoonTaehyung: BTS’ V Tests Positive For Covid-19

Seoul: Kim Taehyung, also known as V of South Korean boy band BTS, has tested positive for Covid-19. Four other members of the group, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin had previously tested positive for coronavirus. However, all of them have now recovered.

According to an official statement by BigHit Entertainment, the agency that manages BTS, Taehyung tested positive for Covid-19 on February 15. “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital on Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight. V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and does not present any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,” read the statement.

“There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests. The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” it also clarified.

BTS ARMY took to Twitter to wish Tae a speedy recovery.