Get Yourself A Refreshing Sparkling Chai Iced Tea!
Bhubaneswar: Learn how to make Sparkling Chai Iced Tea in its simplest form – and enjoy the refreshing drink this summer.
EQUIPMENT
- Large heatproof jug
INGREDIENTS
- 3 chai tea bags
- 3 whole star anise
- 2 1/2 cups (625ml) boiling water
- Ice cubes, to serve
- Lemon slices, to serve
- 25L Coca-Cola No Sugar, chilled
METHOD
Step 1
Place the tea bags and star anise in a large heatproof jug. Pour over the boiling water. Set aside for 3-4 mins to infuse. Remove tea bags and discard. Set aside to cool.
Step 2
Half-fill chilled serving glasses with ice. Pour over the tea mixture. Add lemon and top with Coca-Cola No Sugar.
Allow for standing and cooling time.