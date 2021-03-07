Get Yourself A Refreshing Sparkling Chai Iced Tea!

Bhubaneswar: Learn how to make Sparkling Chai Iced Tea in its simplest form – and enjoy the refreshing drink this summer.

EQUIPMENT

Large heatproof jug

INGREDIENTS

3 chai tea bags

3 whole star anise

2 1/2 cups (625ml) boiling water

Ice cubes, to serve

Lemon slices, to serve

25L Coca-Cola No Sugar, chilled

METHOD

Step 1

Place the tea bags and star anise in a large heatproof jug. Pour over the boiling water. Set aside for 3-4 mins to infuse. Remove tea bags and discard. Set aside to cool.

Step 2

Half-fill chilled serving glasses with ice. Pour over the tea mixture. Add lemon and top with Coca-Cola No Sugar.

Allow for standing and cooling time.