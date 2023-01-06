“Get Well Brother.. We All Behind You”: David Warner’s Heartfelt Post For Rishabh

New Delhi: David Warner has shared a heartfelt post for India star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who had sustained serious injuries in a horrific car crash on December 30.

Taking to Instagram, Warner wrote: “Get well brother @rishabpant. We all behind you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

On December 30, Pant was on his way from Delhi to see his mother in Roorkee in Uttarakhand when his car crashed into a road divider. He miraculously escaped without life-threatening injuries even as the car went up in flames.

However, Pant suffered injuries to his forehead, his right knee and ankle, wrist and back.

After immediate emergency care in Roorkee, Pant was moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he currently awaits discharge in a private ward.

Currently, Pant is in Mumbai for his further treatment.