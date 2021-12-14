Get Vaccinated
Get Vaccinated If Not Done Yet: Odisha Health Director

Bhubaneswar: Worried by the Omicron variant, the State Health and Family Welfare Department Director, Bijay Panigrahi has urged people to get vaccinated if not done yet.

The official further stated that Covid vaccine will give protection from Omicron. Even if not 100%, there will be cross protection.

While taskforce is assessing the situation in every block, CDMOs have been directed to identify the unvaccinated population, the official added.

 

