Get Rid Of Stretch Marks With These Natural Home Remedies

New Delhi: Stretch marks are a nightmare for every woman. Those stubborn marks not only appear ugly but also tend to have a negative effect on people’s confidence. Whether it’s due to pregnancy or sudden weight gain, this is one beauty woe that can be commonly seen on the waist, thighs, lower backs, hips, breasts, arms, and buttocks. Don’t worry we have piled up some natural home remedies that can help you to lighten and get rid of those ugly stretch marks.

Argan oil

Vitamin E enriched Argan oil increases the elasticity of the skin and rubbing it on the stretch marks might heal the broken tissues gradually making the marks fade.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice is known for its natural bleaching properties, so it helps reduce visibility effectively. Use fresh lemon juice daily or simply rub a sliced lemon wedge on your marks to see results.

Egg white

High in proteins and amino acids, egg white is a superfood for the skin. When applied to stretch marks, the egg white will help lighten the marks while also tightening the skin.

Potato juice

Potatoes contain starch and other skin lighting enzymes which is why they are often used to lighten dark circles, spots and blemishes from the skin. It bleaches the skin and effectively reduces the visibility of stretch marks when applied regularly.

Olive oil

Rich in moisturising properties, olive oil is full of antioxidants and other nutrients that are exceptionally good for repairing skin damage. Application of cold-pressed olive oil on stretch marks will help them fade over time.

Aloe vera gel

Remove the outer layer of the aloe vera leaf and take out the sticky gel from the inside of the leaf. Use this aloe vera gel on stretch marks and wash off with water after 2-3 hours.