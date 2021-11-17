Get Rid Of Knock Knees With These Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Most of the people suffer from knocked knees. Knock knees are basically the misalignment of knees. You can totally analyse it by yourself. All you have to do is stand straight, keeping your knees together. You will see a gap of three or more inches, between your ankles. That’s because your knees have de-shaped, and are converging inwards. The most effective way to correct knock knees is by way of exercise. Here are five exercises for knock knees that will help you out

Butterfly flutters

Yes, this is a yoga pose that stretches your knee cap, and other adjoining muscles in such a manner that their alignment can be rectified. The more you flutter and bring the knee towards the ground, the better your knee alignment will become over time.

Side lunges

Side lunges are a great way to tone your legs, especially your inner thighs. Apart from that, it also helps to align your knees, so that you improve your posture and stance. This is how you do a side-lunge: start by standing tall, feet hip-width distance apart. Take a wide step out to the left. Bend your left knee, as you push your hips back. Push off with your left leg to return to the standing position.

Cycling

Who would have thought that a basic exercise like cycling can help you correct knock knees? Do it at least for 30 minutes on a regular basis to position your knees better.

Sumo squats

If you observe carefully, then you will figure that doing sumo squats will move your knees outward. This movement helps in pushing the kneecap and the other muscles to their right location, and that’s why this exercise is considered to be one of the best when it comes to rectifying knock knees.

Leg raises

You can even do sitting leg raises. Here, you can sit straight on the chair, and from a 90 degree, you can raise them to 180 degrees.

Or else you can lie down and do leg raises. Just lie down straight, put your palm under your butt, and lift your legs. Once they make a 90-degree angle with your upper body, hold it for a few seconds and then bring them back.