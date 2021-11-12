Get Rid Of Headache Naturally: Here’s How 

New Delhi: Headache is one of the most common problems that people suffer from often. Before we jump into medication, it is best to learn these home remedies that will help you to get rid of headaches naturally. A few home remedies that can ease the pain caused due to headaches are as follows:

Ginger

Ginger is one of the most effective remedies for headaches. It not only helps reduce the pain but also improves digestion, which, in turn, helps curb nausea. You can either use ginger powder and water paste on your forehead for instant relief or use ginger in your morning or evening tea. You can also mix equal parts of ginger juice and lemon juice and prepare a refreshing drink.

Peppermint Oil

Peppermint is especially useful in opening up clogged blood vessels – the primary cause of headaches. Peppermint consists of menthol, which helps regulate blood flow. In case of a headache, you can massage your temples or your neck with a mixture of a few drops of peppermint oil and one tablespoon of almond oil.

Lavender Oil

Lavender is known for its refreshing fragrance, but it is also an effective remedy against headaches. Taking whiffs of a tissue soaked in lavender oil can have a soothing effect. You can also add a few drops of lavender oil to two cups of boiling water and inhale the steam. Alternatively, you can mix two or three drops of the oil in one tablespoon of almond oil or olive oil and massage it on your forehead.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is yet another spice that has a soothing effect on headaches. The best way to use it is to grind some cinnamon sticks into a powder. Add some water to prepare a thick paste and apply the same on your forehead to get instant relief from headaches. You can wash the paste after 30 minutes.

Cloves

Cloves have pain-relieving properties. The simplest way to use it is to put a crushed clove in a sachet or a clean handkerchief and inhale the same. You can even make a paste using two drops of clove oil, a tablespoon of coconut oil, sea salt, and massage your forehead with it.

Basil

Basil is a strong-scented herb which is known to have analgesic benefits. The oil works well against headaches caused by tension and tight muscles. Put three to four fresh basil leaves in boiling water and consume them with a little honey to relieve headache.