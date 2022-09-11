Get Ready To Witness The Biggest Event Of Telecom Industry: DIPA Annual Flagship Event 2022

New Delhi: Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) an apex industry body of digital infrastructure providers is all set to host its Annual Flagship Event with new theme for this year, “Gati Shakti vision for 5G & Beyond”. The event is said to be the biggest event of Telecom industry of year 2022.

The event’s theme is “Gati Shakti vision for 5G & Beyond”, is fully in line with Hon’ble PM Modi’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan which has helped country’s telecom infrastructure to be more stable, with the delegates set to discuss topics including “RoW& Policy On Street Furniture, Synergising Robust Digital Infrastructure With Smart Cities, Infrastructure- 4.0 Frontier For Digital Transformation and Integrated Infrastructure Development: Financial Opportunities.”

Panels will include experts from the private and public sectors who will share their perspective about the impact of 5G in everyone’s live and country’s growth.

The event will take place on 14th September, 2022 at Hotel The Imperial, New Delhi. DIPA Annual Flagship Event will kick start from 2.30 PM with introductory remarks by Mr.T.R.Dua, Director-General, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) and the Ministerial Session will commence from 5.50 PM, to be addressed by Chief Guest-Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister For Communications, Electronics & Information Technology And Railways, GOI, Guest of Honour-Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Hon’ble Minister Of State For Communications, GOI, Shri K.Rajaraman, IAS, Chairman DCC & Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Dr. P. D. Vaghela, IAS, ChairmanTRAI, Dr.Rajesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Manipur, Mr.Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association and Mr.T.R.Dua, Director-General, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association.

Crest Digitel Private Limited and RANext Technologies Private Limited are the Platinum Partner , V-Con Telecom Towers Pvt Ltd, Suyog Telematics Limited, Sterlite Technologies Limited are the Gold Partner of the event.

DIPA acknowledges Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as the supporting partner of DIPA’s Annual Flagship Event 2022, Communications Today as the Media Partner, TowerXchange as the Community Partner and EY as the Knowledge Partner of the event.

More than 500 Participants are expected to attend the Physical Edition of DIPA Annual Flagship Event.