Get Ready For Power Styling & Be The Boss Lady With BIBA’s Latest Work Vogue Collection

New Delhi: Every woman at work can look like a boss lady with the right attitude and impeccable fashion choices. Now go back to office with style and be boss lady with power styling which is much needed for board meetings, business meetings, work presentation and office conference.

Get ready for power dressing with BIBA’s new workwear line that will make you look more elegant and make you feel confident as well as comfortable.

BIBA has revamped its premium work wear range by giving twist to Indian wear with office-ready attire. The collection comprises of fusion sets, dresses, kurtis, kurta sets and statement jackets. BIBA has given Indian twist to its work wear range by adding earthly and organic prints that is making this range perfect to ace back to office looks.

Get-set to turn heads your way with these perfect work wear looks from BIBA-

Perfect 9 to 5 Look

If you want something modern yet with some touch of ethnic. So, this statement workwear jacket, crafted in earthly terracotta block print is perfect for a modern work wear look. Paired with a sleeveless solid tank, that can be worn separately or together to attain a perfect 9 to 5 look.

Terracotta Straight Jacket: INR 2,599

Can summer be far behind with spring? Working long hours in the same outfit will make you want to wear something light and breezy, but there are ways to brighten up your hot summer days with some trendy lightweight kurtis from Biba. This straight kurta crafted in earthly terracotta block print with 3/4th sleeves is perfect. Pair this with a wide range of BIBA bottoms and get a perfect look for your work presentation.

Terracotta Cotton Straight Kurta: INR 2,299

Back to Office Look

This super-smart fusion kurta set from Biba doesn’t have to cost a fortune. With A line silhouette made from rayon and a kurta having V neckline and elbow length sleeves, this set is perfect to glam up your board meeting.

Mud Ochre Rayon A Line Fusion Kurta Set: INR 2,599

Tired of wearing salwar suits the entire week? This sassy, carefree two piece gathered crossover dress from Biba can be the best for travelling in hot summer for business meeting.Made from rayon the set features printed flared kurta with round neckline. Pair it with a chic yellow jacket to top off, smart pair of heels or wedges, dangler earrings and a hand-crafted necklace for a confident boho-chic look.

Mud Ochre Rayon A Line Kurta With Jacket: INR 3,599

Go Pink for the perfect Summer Look

You can never go wrong with pink in summer, or the kurta set. This lightweight, versatile and cheery outfit from BIBA can be your go-to Monday morning dress. Take workwear one notch higher with this pink clay fusion wear set is made from pure cotton and features straight silhouette. The kurta has band collar and cap sleeves. Complete your look with striped pants and strappy heels or wedges.

Pink Clay Cotton Straight Fusion Kurta Set: INR 2,999

Stay Comfortable All Day

This white and blue striped kurta made from pure cotton is perfect for a minimalist look. It has straight fit and features band collar with three forth sleeves. Pair this kurta with a plain off-white bottom and wedges so that it will make you look best at your corporate meeting.

White Blue Cotton Straight Kurta: INR 1,999

Jazz it Up with a Fashionable Shrug

This super-smart look from Biba is the perfect outfit for power dressing; the sleeveless inner, printed shrug, and matching pants set in the smoky blue shade can be perfect for an office conference or work presentation where you need to look impressive. Pair it up with some smart accessories and a pair of wedges and you are sure to turn heads. The art silk shrug and cotton inner keep you feeling comfortable and easy on your feet the entire day.

Smoke Blue Art Silk Fusion Kurta Set: INR 3,299