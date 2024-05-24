Get ready for action-packed adventure with ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ on Star Gold!

Star Gold has a delightful treat coming your way this month, especially for fans of action extravaganzas. Mark your calendars for the world television premiere of ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ on 25th May 2024 at 7:30 pm IST.

Everyone loves a relaxed weekend to unwind, and what’s better than ending the month on an action-packed note with an engaging movie to watch? This month, Star Gold brings the highly anticipated world television premiere of the much-loved action film ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’, featuring an all-star cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

</>

Hombale Films’ ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has indeed emerged as one of the biggest commercial potboilers of Indian cinema. The film offers a perfect blend of strong storytelling, Prabhas’s powerful performance in the titular role, and Prashanth Neel’s masterful direction. Set in the intense world of Khansaar, the movie features never-before-seen action sequences, a compelling emotional narrative, and stellar performances from the entire cast, particularly Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Having ruled the box office with a whopping collection of over 700 crores, ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has firmly established itself as the biggest blockbuster of the year. Its success wasn’t confined to Indian shores; the film also captivated international audiences, making a significant impact in overseas markets, including Japan.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this cinematic spectacle from the comfort of your home. Tune into Star Gold on 25th May at 7:30 pm for a thrilling evening with ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’.