The festive season is around the corner, and what better way to enhance your entertainment plan than with some binge-worthy content. As you enjoy more time with your family, JioCinema Premium’s line-up for October is sure to provide everything you are looking for!

The Baap of all reality shows, Bigg Boss, returns for Season 18 on 6th October with Salman Khan as its host. Get a sneak peek into exclusive content only on JioCinema. Bigg Boss Kannada 11 will continue to offer an exciting experience with its simulcast premiere on JioCinema, complete with a range of interactive features on the platform.

The international line-up promises to be equally exciting with the premiere of Suits in Hindi on 11th October. Set at a fictional law firm in New York City, the Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht starrer will keep you hooked from the start. Tighten your seatbelts for some interesting business pitches on 19th October with the 16th season of Shark Tank. The Australian post-apocalyptic movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a spinoff prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and acts as an origin story for Furiosa, essayed by Anya Taylor-Joy. The movie premieres on 23rd October. Colin Farrell starrer, The Penguin will continue to enthral the audience with weekly episode premieres, every Monday at 6:30am.

The diverse movie premieres include the Aditya Seal and Sunny Sharma starrer Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani, releasing on 4th October. Written and directed by Hardik Gajjar, this movie is about Amar Mehta, a businessman whose life turns topsy turvy when he comes across Prem Kapoor with whom he locks horns almost immediately. The Miranda Brothers, directed by Sanjay Gupta, and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezan Jaafri, is sports drama about two brothers on opposing ends of the football scene and will release on 25th October.

As part of the kids’ lineup, new episodes of Chikoo and Bunty would be available on the app before TV, starting 11th October. Everyone’s beloved, Motu Patlu are back with a mini movie which will start streaming on 21st October, before its TV telecast.