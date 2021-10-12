Germany Become First Team To Qualify For 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar

Skopje: Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after its Monday 4-0 win over North Macedonia in UEFA Group J.

Timo Werner’s twin strikes along with goals from Kal Havertz and Jamal Musiala set up Germany’s win.

The FIFA men’s World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year.

Germany stretched its lead in the group to an unassailable eight points with two rounds of games remaining. Flick has overseen five wins since he took over from Joachim Löw after the summer’s European Championship.

Ionut Mitrița’s 26th-minute goal was enough for Romania to beat Armenia 1-0 in Bucharest.

Iceland defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 in the other group game.

Romania moved to second in the group on 13 points, one ahead of North Macedonia and Armenia on 12. Iceland has eight points and Liechtenstein one from a draw with Armenia in September.