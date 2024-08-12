German Tourist Rape Convict Bitti Hottra Mohanty Dies of Stomach Cancer

Bhubaneswar: Bitti Hotra Mohanty, the son of former DGP (Prison) convicted for the 2006 rape of a German tourist in Alwar, Rajasthan, passed away due to stomach cancer at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar late Sunday night.

Reports indicate that Bitti Hotra Mohanty died while receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The hospital authorities confirmed on Monday that he had been suffering from stomach cancer and passed away around midnight on Sunday.

He had been admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar in June of this year following complaints of bleeding and was under treatment there.

Bitti Hotra, the son of former Odisha DGP (Prison) Bidya Bhusan Mohanty, was found guilty of participating in the rape of a German tourist in Alwar, Rajasthan. The Fast Track Trial Court in Alwar sentenced Bitti Hotra within 15 days of his arrest on April 12, 2006.

Subsequently, he was granted parole on the pretext of his mother’s ill health but absconded. In 2013, the Kerala Police apprehended Bitti Hotra again after bank officials notified the local police about his submission of forged documents to secure a bank job in Thiruvananthapuram.