German Parliament Elects Olaf Scholz As Chancellor

Berlin: The German lower house of parliament elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as German chancellor Wednesday.

He succeeded Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.

Scholz, who won the secret ballot with 395 out of 707 votes, will lead Germany’s first federal “traffic light” coalition.

He was voted in by the German parliament, where his three-party coalition has a substantial majority and was given a standing ovation.

His center-left Social Democrats will govern alongside the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats.