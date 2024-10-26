Germany: German sexual health brand Billy Boy introduced the digital condom in partnership with agency Innocean Berlin. It is called the CAMDOM app.

“Nowadays, smartphones have become an extension of our body and we store a lot of sensitive data on them. In order to protect you from the recording of non-consensual content, we’ve created the first app that can block your camera and mic simply through the use of Bluetooth,” the app’s developer, Felipe Almeida, said in a statement.

The entire idea behind this invention is to stop recording of non-consensual content during sex by blocking mobile devices.

As per the makers, before having sex, the users need to keep their smartphones close to each other. They can then swipe down a virtual button to “block all cameras and microphones.”

“If one user tries to sneak out, an alarm signals a potential threat of non-consensual recording. It can simultaneously block as many devices as needed,” explained the company in the statement.

“At Innocean Berlin we’re all about solving problems not just for our clients, but also for society at large. That’s why it was important for us to develop this app together with BILLY BOY to protect users from non-consensual content leakage – all by integrating technology in a way which has never been done before,” Gabriel, CCO of Innocean Berlin, said in the statement.

The introduction of this new product has sparked chatter on social media, with people posting various reactions.

Expressing surprise with comments like “Say what?!” or “What? Why?” to praising the effort but lamenting its need with remarks like, “It’s sad that this is necessary in our society,” people have shown various reactions.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...