German Boxer Musa Yamak Dies Of Heart Attack Mid-Fight

In yet another shocking news, undefeated German champion, Musa Yamak, died from a heart attack during a fight with Uganda’s Hamza Wandera, in Munich.

The 38-year-old German Boxer, Musa Yamak, died in the ring in the middle of a fight, a Turkish official announced on Twitter to confirm the news which came as a shock to the whole boxing world.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” Turkish official Hasan Turan said on Twitter.

According to reports, Yamak collapsed as he tried to come out for the 3rd round of his 9th professional bout near Munich, Germany. Though immediate medical attention was sent to help, the medical team could not help the 38-year-old and he died at that very moment.

Notably, Musa Yamak turned pro in the year 2017 and shined after winning the WBFed International title in 2021.

