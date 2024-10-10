Kochi: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian inaugurated the newly established Animal Quarantine & Certification Service (AQCS) at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) in Kochi, Kerala today.

This facility is a significant step in facilitating the import of pet dogs and cats, aligning with the Government’s commitment to enhancing the “Ease of Living” for pet owners.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State Shri George Kurian invited suggestions from various stakeholders for further improving import and export processes for livestock, fishery products and related activities which is expected to boost economic activity in the region.

In support of this initiative, Cochin International Airport has established several facilities including a 24-hour air-conditioned pet station, a dedicated cargo section, a veterinary doctor on call, a customs clearance centre and a facilitation centre for travellers accompanying pets. This new service marks a crucial advancement in supporting pet travellers and improving overall import and export processes related to animal and fishery products in Kerala.

During the event an agreement was signed by Ms Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying with CIAL for operating the Animal Quarantine facilities. Managing Director of CIAL, Mr S. Suhas said that the decision will greatly benefit travelers accompanied by pets. This partnership aims to streamline the process, providing world-class services for pet owners and travelers making it easier to bring animals into Kerala.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying regulates the import of livestock and livestock products under the Livestock Importation Act of 1898, amended in 2001, with a focus on preventing the introduction of exotic diseases into India. At present, live animals, including pets, are imported through six major entry points where AQCS stations are located: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This new facility at Cochin International Airport will reduce the cost and effort for pet owners importing animals into Kerala, offering them a more convenient option.

