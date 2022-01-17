Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Makes India’s 1st Strain-specific Covid Vax

New Delhi: Pune-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd has almost completed the phase 3 trials of its Covid-19 messenger or mRNA vaccine even as the company has started developing an Omicron-specific vaccine using the same technology. Gennova has developed an mRNA vaccine for the Omicron variant, which will be tested for safety and efficacy for use in humans.

Messenger RNA or mRNA technology involves the injection of a small part of the virus’s genetic code (RNA) to stimulate the recipient’s immune response. It contains instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the novel coronavirus, spurring the immune system into action. No actual virus is contained in the vaccines.

The mRNA vaccines were recommended by expert Dr Gagandeep Kang as the best for booster doses.

India’s drug regulator is expected to review the data this week and take a decision regarding approval, the report added.

“The drug regulator will study and take a decision on whether an approval can be given,” Dr NK Arora, chairman of India’s technical advisory group on Covid vaccination reportedly said.