General Ticket Holders Can Board Inter-City Trains: Details Inside

Mumbai: Giving some relief to the commuters, the Central Railway has decided to allow passengers with general tickets in a few coaches in five Pune-Mumbai inter-city trains from March 22.

As per the latest directive of the Central Railway (CR), unreserved ticket holders would have access to three coaches each in Deccan Queen, CSMT-Pune Intercity Express, Indrayani Express and Singagad Express.

Reportedly, in Deccan Express, four compartments have been assigned for passengers with unreserved tickets and they will be allowed in six coaches of Sinhagad Express.

However, only those fully vaccinated would be allowed to travel with unreserved tickets.

According to a report by TOI, a CR official has said that tickets would be given to only those with full vaccination certificates and/or with universal travel passes. These are regulations of the state government that cannot be changed.