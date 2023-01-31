General manager of TPSODL lands in Vigilance net

Ganjam: The general manager of TPSODL, Corporate Office, Courtpeta, Berhampur, in Ganjam district, identified Pramod Kumar Choudhury landed in Vigilance net over allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

Simultaneous house searches was conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 1 Addl. SP, 3 DSPs., 12 Inspectors, 12 SI/ASIs and other staff including GST officials on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur at the following 10 places in Ganjam and Puri districts.

(1) Triple storeyed building located at Sibddarth Nagar, 1st lane Berhampur town.

(2) Double storeyed building located at Sashibhusan Nagar, 3rd lane Ankuli, Berhampur.

(3) Double storeyed building located at village Haripur, PS-Gopalpur, Dist-Ganjam

(4) Farm house located at village Gaunju behind Shiva Temple, Berhampur.

(5) House at Lochapada main road near SBI, Berhampur town.

(6) One flat at Pipili, Dist –Puri.

(7) One 2 BHK flat at Ambapua, Berhampur.

(8) House at native village Balakrushnapur, Dist-Ganjam

(9) Office building of M/s Maa Bhairavi Traders at Lochapada main road, Berhampur.

(10) Office chamber located at Corporate Office, TPSODL, Courtpeta Square, Berhampur.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.