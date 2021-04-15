General Darshan At Aradi Akhandalamani Temple Restricted Till April 17

Bhadrak: General darshan at Aradi Akhandalamani temple here has been restricted till April 17, informed Bhadrak Sub Collector Pitambar Samal.

The decision was taken after a priest of the temple tested positive for COVID-19.

The temple will remain closed for three days from Thursday to check the spread of infection, the Collector added.

The administration has started sanitizing the temple premises, sources said.

It is worth mentioning, 34 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Bhadrak in the last 24 hours.