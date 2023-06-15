Genelia Deshmukh’s Pendant Catches Attention at Madhu Mantena’s Wedding Reception

Producer Madhu Mantena’s wedding reception was a starry event, and the celebrities left us all gaping with their glamour and glitz. Among them was one who stood out of the crowd, and that was Genelia Deshmukh.

With her contemporary fashion look with a glam qoutient on point, Genelia looked out of the world in a black and gold embroidered suit. Sleek hair in a tight bun and smoky eyes with nude lips really tied the look together!

But what was really special in Genelia’s outfit was not just her hairstyle or her makeup. Rather, it was the pretty pendant that she wore. On first look, it seems kinda simple and ordinary, but on a deeper concentration, we can see the letters “माॅ” written on it. The delicate gold letters have a symbol of the blue eye.

Genelia’s style statements have always been a testament to her heritage and with this elegant necklace too she has yet again been true to what she is.